Union Square welcomes holidays with annual tree lighting

The Brief The Macy’s Great Tree in Union Square is officially lit, marking the 36th year of San Francisco’s holiday tradition. Mayor Daniel Lurie led the countdown as he celebrated renewed optimism downtown.



San Francisco ushered in the holiday season Monday evening with the lighting of the Macy’s Great Tree presented by Ripple in Union Square, marking the 36th year of the city’s signature holiday tradition.

Mayor Daniel Lurie joined city officials and spectators for the countdown before pushing the button that illuminated the tree.

"I never thought I’d get so excited pushing a big button," Lurie said. "How beautiful does it look down here in Union Square?"

The celebration came on a warm November evening in the shopping district, where many said the mood felt more upbeat compared to recent years. City officials credited the holiday event as part of a broader effort to revive downtown foot traffic.

The tree lighting followed last week’s announcement that Macy’s has partnered with a developer to explore new uses for its iconic property, a year after the retailer said it planned to close the location.

"The in-person experience is what it's all about, we have the ice skating rink," said Macy's store manager, Jonathan Davis. "You have the Great Tree that's being lit tonight, you have the wonderful experiences inside the store and ultimately, that's really what we're trying to drive home."

The mayor’s office reports crime in Union Square is down 40% from last year, office leasing has increased, and more small businesses and pop-ups are opening through the city’s "Vacant to Vibrant" program.

Nooworks clothing opened on Powell Street in the spring as part of that initiative.

"I'm excited to see what the season brings. It's been a long time since I've worked down here during the holidays, but I know that there's been foot traffic," said Skylar Grey, Nooworks sales associate.

"Some people say Union Square and San Francisco are back," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance. "I say we never left."

"We’re telling a new story here in San Francisco. That old narrative is just that: old. We’re a city on the rise," Lurie said.

Residents say the change is noticeable.

"The streets are a lot cleaner. Union Square seems safer. The police presence is much appreciated. It’s calmer, it’s nice," said Bill Johnson of San Francisco.

"I see progress in a positive way since we have him in the city as mayor," said resident Rico Alimsyah.

Upcoming holiday events in the area include the SF SPCA holiday windows at Macy’s on Nov. 21 and Winter Walk on Stockton Street Dec. 13. A festive holiday market from Off The Grid launches later this month.