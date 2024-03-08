United flight from SFO diverts to LAX after hydraulics failure

A United Airlines flight leaving from San Francisco was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport after a reported hydraulics problem, officials said.

United Airlines Flight 821 landed at LAX around 4:30 p.m. Friday when the flight crew reported a hydraulics issue, according to an FAA spokesperson.

The flight was destined for Mexico City.

The plane in question was an Airbus A320. The FAA is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.