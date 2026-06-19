US advances to knockout round after 2-0 win over Australia

The Brief The US Men's National Soccer Team on Friday beat the Australian team 2-0. That victory gave the teams 6 points in the World Cup tournament, enough to send them into the next round of the competition. Fans crowded into watch parties to show their support for both teams.



It's official; with today's win, the USMNT has clinched a spot in the World Cup knockout round.

A large crowd of fans gathered at The Crossing at East Cut to watch today's match. Fans said it was a great game and organizers said the beautiful game is a game for everyone.

Fans began showing up early at the crossing at East Cut in San Francisco to watch the United States and Australia battle on the pitch. Aussie fans said while they were outnumbered, they were enjoying the goodwill and shared love of the game.

"It’s great. I love both countries," Australia fan Tristan Lopez said. "I love Australia, and it’s great that it’s here so we can watch both teams."

Starting strong

Timeline:

The US men got off to a strong start with a goal 11 minutes into the game.

Fans of the US Men's National Team said it's a rare treat to root for the team on their home turf.

"It's just everybody. It’s the time when we all stop working and come hang out and watch soccer together," US fan Chandini Davis said.

The watch party was hosted by Pride House. Organizers even held a drag show at halftime.

Shalom Kimble, LGBTQ and Allies chair for United soccer coaches, said the world's game belongs to everyone.

"This is a sport for all, and everybody loves this sport and everybody needs to be included and feel like when they step on the pitch that they are there to play, and they’re going to show off their skills," Kimble said.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie was on hand saying the excitement generated by World Cup play is energizing the city.

"We got thousands of people watching the USA," Lurie said. "This is invigorating. Our neighborhoods are small businesses. It’s just an exciting time to be in San Francisco."

Looking ahead

What's next:

Fans were locked in as the US men expanded their lead and never looked back. The US walked away with a 2-nil victory, and fans said they were ready to savor this victory, and prepare for their next matchup.

"Fantastic," Ed Rogers, a fan of the US team said. "They just need to stay consistent and really aggressive and make great plays and keep doing what they’re doing, and they could go all the way."

So far there have been two strong showings from the American men, 4-1 over Paraguay, and 2-0 over Australia.

The United States' next match will be against Turkey on Thursday, in Los Angeles.