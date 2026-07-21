Alleged Vallejo carjacking suspect identified after fatal police shooting

The Brief Rommel Delfin Querol Jr., 44, was fatally shot by Vallejo police after authorities say he opened fire on officers during a felony traffic stop Tuesday. Police said officers located the stolen vehicle after a reported carjacking, and the suspect allegedly began shooting first. Two officers returned fire, killing Querol. No officers were injured.



A man fatally shot by Vallejo police after allegedly opening fire on officers during a traffic stop has been identified.

Authorities identified the suspect as Rommel Delfin Querol Jr., 44.

Carjacking call leads to police confrontation

What we know:

The incident began around 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a 911 call reporting an armed carjacking in the 400 block of Ryder Street, Vallejo police spokesperson Sgt. Rashad Hollis said.

Officers later located the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop near Mahogany Drive and Broadway, an area with several auto body shops.

According to Hollis, the driver immediately opened fire on officers.

"The driver of the vehicle immediately fired on our officers. The officers discharged, striking the driver at least one time," Hollis said.

Suspect dies at scene

Police said Querol died at the scene after officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived.

"The officers rendered emergency medical aid until the paramedics could arrive. The paramedics arrived and, despite their best efforts, the driver succumbed to his injuries," Hollis said.

Authorities said two officers fired their weapons during the encounter. No officers were injured.

Investigators also recovered a firearm from Querol, police said.

Investigation underway

What's next:

The Solano County District Attorney's Office is heading the investigation into the police shooting.

Prior conviction

Querol previously served prison time after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2012 shooting death of Michael Webster.