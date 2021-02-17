Vallejo store owner in critical condition after being shot in robbery

A Vallejo store owner is in critical condition after being shot during a robbery.

The robbery happened Tuesday night at the Dollar Plus and Party Supplies store on Sonoma Blvd.

The owner's sife, who did not want to be photographed, tells KTVU this isn't the first time their store has been robbed.

"They just want easy money from everybody that working hard. It's not right. We are working hard. Why they do that, I don't know," said Nina Quidit.

Quidit says her husband is 49-years-old, and the couple has three children.

So far, the Vallejo police dept. has not made any arrested or released information about who is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Vallejo police dept.