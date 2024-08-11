Vallejo's H.E.R. sings national anthem at Olympics closing ceremony

article

In a captivating performance in the City of Love, R&B singer H.E.R. sang the "Star Spangled Banner" during the Olympics' closing ceremony.

The Vallejo native, donned in all-white, sang the anthem at the Stade de France while the Olympic flag was held by decorated American gymnast and Olympian Simone Biles.

The Olympic flag was officially handed to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass by Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo during the traditional handoff, as the City of Angeles prepares for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

H.E.R.'s rendition of America's song was succeeded by actor and stuntman Tom Cruise making a big entrance, rappelling down from the roof of the stadium to the field during the Olympics' closing to bring the flag to LA.

H.E.R. recently performed at the halftime show for 2024's Super Bowl, joining headliner Usher on stage.

The Olympic flame for 2024 has officially been snuffed out, bringing the global sporting events to a final close.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Paris , France - 11 August 2024; H.E.R performs The Star-Spangled Banner during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games at Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)