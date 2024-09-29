Vegas radio stations pull Green Day's music following comments about city

article

Green Day's lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong's strong opinions about the Oakland Athletics leaving for Las Vegas has gotten his band's music pulled from some radio stations in Sin City.

Radio stations X107.5 and KOMP 92.3 announced earlier in the week they would not play any more of Green Day's music after Armstrong called the gambling capital of the country a s---hole when the group was performing at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

"I f------ hate Las Vegas! It's the worst s---hole in America," Armstrong said during the concert, according to X107.5.

Two stations responded to the comments by pulling the Grammy-winning group from their lineup.

"Sin City heard him loud and clear--and X107.5 is not having it. In response to Armstrong's inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately."

"KOMP 92.3 has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist…It's not us, Billie…it's you," the radio station said on a Facebook post.

OAKLAND A'S:

Armstrong didn't directly state why he made those comments, but KOMP 92.3 alluded to the impending move of the A's to Las Vegas as the reason. Additionally, before he made the comments against Las Vegas, Armstrong shared his thoughts on A's owner John Fisher on moving the team.

"If the [Vegas Golden] Knights were ever taken away from us…I would hate the owners. I would curse the owners' names up and down, wishing for them to be struck by lightning, meteors…you name it. But, I would never call the city that they are moving to a s---hole, which brings me to Billie Joe Armstrong," radio host Brandon "Gooch" Hahn said.

"He wasn't too happy when the Raiders moved here, but he's really not happy about the A's moving here…He blasted our town.

It isn't the first time Armstrong has shown his disapproval of the team's move. In August, the East Bay native defaced the Oakland A's logo with a green "B" at the Rogers Center in Toronto, showing his support for the Oakland Ballers.

It's unclear how long the bans will last.

KTVU reached out to both radio stations and the band's music label for comment.