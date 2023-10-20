Driver, bystander injured after vehicle crashes into SF Design District store

A vehicle crashed into a furniture store in San Francisco's Design District late Friday afternoon.

San Francisco Fire Department said the single vehicle crashed into a building at 4:30 p.m. and hit a bystander on its way into the building. Both the driver and the bystander were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

San Francisco Police Department are investigating and have blocked off streets in the area of 8th and Townsend, where emergency crews are on hand.

The city's Department of Emergency Management issued an alert at around 5:15 p.m. to avoid this intersection due to police activity.

Video from a Citizen App post shows the store is Rochebobois Paris.

It is not clear what led to the driver crashing into the building.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with the latest.

Photo of vehicle into building from Citizen.com