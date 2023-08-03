Vehicle rams an Oakland 7-Eleven, six suspects raid store, flee scene

article

A vehicle rammed into a 7-Eleven around 4 a.m. Thursday morning in Oakland and stole a number of items, the Oakland Police Department announced on Thursday.

The incident happened near the 300 block of 23rd Avenue and involves six individuals in three vehicles.

"One of the individuals rammed a vehicle into the front window and door of the business," OPD said in a press release. "The individuals took items from the business before fleeing the area in two vehicles. The vehicle used to ram the business was left on scene."

OPD did not say what was taken from the store or how much the items are worth. This is the latest in a number of incidents in which suspects have used a vehicle to ram into a storefront to gain access to the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Burglary Unit at (510) 238-3951.