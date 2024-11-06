Ventura County fire destroys homes, injures several in 'life-threatening blazes'

A fast-moving fire burning near Moorpark has triggered mandatory evacuation orders and road closures as forecasters warned of potential for "extreme and life-threatening blazes."

The Mountain Fire — which has scorched about 9,000 acres at last check — was reported around 9:40 a.m on South Mountain, near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon and Bradley Road. It crossed Highway 118 and spread to the Camarillo Heights neighborhood, prompting additional evacuations.

Images from SkyFOX show the fast-moving flames have damaged dozens of homes, and the Ventura County Fire Department reported that several people had been injured and taken to hospitals.

Officials are expected to release more details at a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. in Camarillo.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ventura County fire, photos courtesy of KTTV

Mandatory evacuation orders

Camarillo HeightsNorth of Lewis Road to Los Posas County Club to North of Loop Drive

SomisWest to Saticoy Country ClubEast to Balcom Canyon RoadSouth to Highway 118

West to Saticoy Country Club

East to Balcom Canyon Road

South to Highway 118

Evacuation Warnings

CamarilloNorth to Loop DriveLos Posas Road to Ponderosa DriveWest to Beardsley Road

North to Loop Drive

Los Posas Road to Ponderosa Drive

West to Beardsley Road

VenturaEast end of the city of Ventura - from Petit Road east to city limits

Evacuation shelters

Padre Serra Parish: 5205 Upland Road in Camarillo

Large animals: Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 E. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura

Small animals: Ventura County Animal Services (Camarillo Airport), 600 Aviation Drive, in Camarillo

Road closures

Northbound Lewis Road at Las Posas

Eastbound Highway 118 at Wells Road

Westbound Highway 118 at Tierra Rejada Road

Fire information hotline

Those with questions can call 805-465-6650.

Dangerous fire weather conditions

"Due to extreme wind conditions, fixed-wing aircraft are unable to assist in firefighting efforts," authorities said. "Ground crews, helicopters, and mutual aid resources are actively working to protect lives and property."

Residents in Southern California are facing an extreme fire weather threat on Wednesday due to dry conditions paired with strong Santa Ana winds.

"There is increased confidence of a stronger, more widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event which will likely bring widespread critical fire weather conditions to many wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into Thursday," according to the National Weather Service, which called the forecast a "Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning event in many areas."

Isolated wind gusts between 80 and 100 mph are possible in the San Gabriel Mountains and foothills, with similar winds expected again in the mountains Thursday night.

Wind-prone areas of LA and Ventura counties could experience damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph likely for areas including the Malibu and Ventura coasts, LA basin, Lake Casitas, and Ojai, the NWS added. The Channel Islands and Catalina Island are also expected to see gusty winds associated with red flag conditions.

Additionally, Southern California Edison said it preemptively shut off power for more than 46,000 customers, including more than 12,000 in Los Angeles County. Power shutoffs are being considered for more than 200,000 customers due to the risk, the company said on its website.