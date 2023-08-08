Veteran advocates urge vets to take advantage of PACT Act

A critical deadline is approaching for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals.

The anniversary of the PACT Act is on Thursday, and while supporters are happy to celebrate the anniversary, veterans advocates are urging those who may have been impacted by toxic exposures to take full advantage of the program.

The nation already asks those in uniform to put themselves in harms way, but many face a hidden danger, exposure to dangerous chemicals which can cause lifelong medical issues.

Veterans advocates organized a roundtable including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; urging veterans and their families to take advantage of the PACT Act, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics.

"On the battlefield we leave no soldier behind when they come home we should leave no veteran behind and that's the way it is," said Rep. Pelosi.

Veterans have been exposed to harmful chemicals for decades.

Elena Kim, is San Francisco's County Veterans Service Officer. She knows first hand how men and women in uniform have been exposed to toxic chemicals, after spending time around burn pits when she served in Iraq from 2005 to 2010. "So, I think at the very best in terms of protection we would just pull out tee shirts up over our heads a little bit, over our nose a little bit and go about our business, every week, every month, some folks would be there every day, said Kim.

The PACT Act one-year anniversary bring some added incentive for everyone eligible to register, if they begin the process by Wednesday they'll be eligible to get that benefit retroactive to the date the pact act was signed. "The main message we want veterans to understand is to continue to file your PACT Act claims," said Kim. "Put your intent to file in, even after August 9th. The VA is still offering a year back pay from the date you enter your intent to file."

The PACT Act expands the list of illnesses covered, and critically, means the veterans no longer have to be the ones to prove their illness is tied to working around toxins. "It is really important to note that they no longer have to prove this is service connected," said Jia Li from San Francisco Veterans Health Care System. "That the burden of proof is no longer on the veterans."

It's important to note, that the deadline that is set for Wednesday is not a deadline to apply, it's a deadline to register and get benefits retro back to the date the act was signed.

Veterans advocates are encouraging anyone who served or their families to enroll as soon as possible.

