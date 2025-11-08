Vets and advocates keep an eye on government shutdown during Veteran's Day

The Brief Swords to Plowshares, a nonprofit which serves veterans, held an early celebration in Oakland on Friday to honor those who've served this country. Organizers said they are keeping an eye on the federal government shutdown and its possible impact on veterans and their families.



Veterans Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Swords to Plowshares, a nonprofit which serves veterans, held an early celebration in Oakland ahead of that date to honor those who've served this country.

Organizers said they are keeping an eye on the federal government shutdown and its possible impact on veterans and their families.

Tramecia Garner, Swords to Plowshares executive director, said that so far, VA services have not been affected, but that things may change if the government shutdown continues.

Dig deeper:

Veterans said the Oakland celebration wsa a chance to catch up with each other and share stories.

They broke bread together at the annual gathering.

Del Seymour, a United States Army veteran, saw combat in Vietnam. He said he thinks about the past and the present.

"We celebrate coming home," Seymour said. "But we also celebrate our brothers and sisters, some of them still over there buried without even a marker."

At the event, there was a resource fair to provide services that included help with housing and healthcare.

"I'm so sad that I can't be with you today. I'm actually in Washington fighting for us," said East Bay Congresswoman Lateefah Simon in a videotaped message she sent to event organizers.

Simon was scheduled to speak at the celebration, but told KTVU she's in the nation's capital, waiting to see if an agreement can be reached to end the federal government shutdown.

Veterans urged both parties to come together.

"Look at what's most important in this community and its people. They have to put everything else aside and do what's right for the people," said Erica Graham, a disabled United States Army veteran.

By the numbers:

Garner said Swords to Plowshares serves thousands annually.

The nonprofit operates a food pantry at each of its two locations year-round to try to make sure veterans and their families don't go hungry.

"We know what the gaps are within the veteran community. We try to make sure we're there to bridge that gap," said Garner, "We're still here trying to figure out what the harm is going to be and what may be to come. I think the longer the shutdown happens, there may be things that happen that we may have to reassess and take a look at."

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson was also at the event to show her support.

"My father was in the Army. I come from a family who sacrificed on behalf of the community," Dickson said.

Some veterans said that their military service taught them to be prepared for challenges such as a federal government shutdown.

"You can't live your life week to week, month to month, or you'll be left out in the cold in a situation like this," said Seymour.

Big picture view:

Swords to Plowshares has offices in Oakland and in San Francisco.

The nonprofit provides free services to all veterans.

