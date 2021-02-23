Vice President Kamala Harris is selling her longtime San Francisco condo

Vice President Kamala Harris is selling her San Francisco loft condo in the South of Market neighborhood, after 17 years of owning the property.

Kamala Harris Is selling her SOMA condo, listed at $799,000. (SF Association of Realtors)

The listing price for the one-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo was $799,000. It was on the market for less than two weeks.

Listing agent Anne Herrera with Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed that the property was currently in contract but not yet sold.

The property boasts as a sophisticated space and described as a "refined home" with custom touches including, high ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, home office alcove, patio and a fireplace. It also comes with garage parking an additional storage space.

Harris purchased the two story loft for $489,000 back in 2004, the year she took office as San Francisco’s District Attorney.

With the sale of the property, the vice president will remain a California homeowner, with the 3,500-square-foot house in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles she shares with her husband Doug Emhoff. Harris also owns a two bedroom condo in Washington, D.C.