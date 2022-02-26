Expand / Collapse search

Victim killed during Pittsburg family gathering identified

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
A man who was shot and killed at a family gathering in Pittsburg has been identified as Jeremy Abercrombie, 44. The family was gathered in a home after the death of a relative when a gun was fired that killed Abercrombie and wounded two others.

The person who was shot and killed in a Pittsburg home during a family gathering has been identified as Jeremy Abercrombie. 

The 44-year-old was one of three people hit by gunfire at a home on West Leland Road on Tuesday. 

The relatives had assembled there after the death of another family member. An argument broke out before someone fired the gun, authorities have said. 

Abercrombie perished at the house. One of the other victims had been listed in critical condition earlier this week, but it's unknown how their status has evolved. 

One person was arrested.