Victim killed during Pittsburg family gathering identified

The person who was shot and killed in a Pittsburg home during a family gathering has been identified as Jeremy Abercrombie.

The 44-year-old was one of three people hit by gunfire at a home on West Leland Road on Tuesday.

The relatives had assembled there after the death of another family member. An argument broke out before someone fired the gun, authorities have said.

SEE ALSO: Suspicious driver may have posed as officer, Concord police say

Abercrombie perished at the house. One of the other victims had been listed in critical condition earlier this week, but it's unknown how their status has evolved.

Advertisement

One person was arrested.