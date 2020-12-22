'Victim shaken' after jacket containing daughter's ashes stolen in San Francisco

article

San Francisco police have arrested a man accused of stealing a jacket that had a locket containing cremated ashes of the owner’s daughter.

According to police, the 38-year-old woman approached officers on December 3 near Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood. She said her jacket was stolen off her cart while waiting outside a business and that it contained a locket with ashes belonging to her late daughter. Surveillance video captured the theft take place.

Authorities issued a crime alert bulletin and members of the SFPD Narcotics Detail recognized the suspect as Walter Morazan. He was arrested Friday and booked into the county jail on numerous charges, including possession of controlled substances for sale after police discovered what’s suspected to be heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to a news release.

Neither the jacket nor the locket was recovered.

"The theft of her daughter’s ashes left the victim shaken," said Tenderloin Station Captain Carl Fabbri in a release. "Crimes like this also weigh on officers here at the station. We’re glad that we were able to arrest the suspect, but we’re disappointed that we were not able to recover the locket containing the ashes."

Although an arrest was made, the stolen jacket investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with related information regarding the suspect or whereabouts of the locket to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.

