Victims in Devil's Slide crash identified

Authorities have identified the three people who died after their car plunged off a cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County Friday morning.

The San Mateo County Coroner's office identified the crash victims as 36-year-old Brylyn Aroma, 28-year-old Angelica Gacho, and 29-year-old Mohammad Noory.

Noory and Gacho resided in South San Francisco while Aroma resided in Fort Riley, Kansas.

Related article

The car was recovered Saturday morning when recovery crews pulled the third body from the wreck.

Crews responded to Devil's Slide shortly before noon Friday after receiving reports of a car going off the road and down the cliff. The crash temporarily shut down lanes on Highway 1 before it reopened hours later.

Recovery attempts were temporarily delayed Friday as high tide conditions and cold water temperatures hampered efforts.

Bay City News contributed to this report.