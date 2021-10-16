VIDEO: Fort Worth police rescue kitten alongside Texas interstate

A touching video showed the moment Forth Worth, Texas police officers rescued a stranded kitten from the shoulder of Interstate 20 Friday.

The feline was taken to a local animal shelter.

The Fort Worth Police Department shared the video showing several officers, including an officer from animal control, approaching the frightened kitten. The kitten backed itself away over a grating along the interstate before an officer was able to grab the cat and placed the animal in a ventilated container.

The department said the kitten was taken to Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Control Center, located in Fort Worth.

