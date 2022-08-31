A San Francisco resident caught filming a blatant drug deal was apparently threatened with a knife by one of the people involved in the transaction.

Elliot Quinones said he witnesses drug deals every day in the Tenderloin. He said it's like a fast food restaurant for drugs, right outside his window.

While he was recording a recent exchange involving a few people crouched beside a parked car, he told them to ‘smile’ before one person appears to throw a knife at him. The knife shattered his window, he said.

Quinones said he reports the drug deals to the San Francisco police but they never come to help and usually tell him it's not an emergency. He decided to take matters into his own hands by recording.

"I decided to ask the drug dealers politely to move elsewhere and they laughed and refused to listen," said Quinones. "Since that failed, I started to film the drug deals on my iPhone when I saw them take place to help produce some kind of evidence for the police department."

Quinones said the drugs he sees are usually white powder substances or crystals.

Open-air drug use has been a persistent problem in the troubled neighborhood.

San Francisco's new district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, has pledged to stop open-air drug sales and use in the Tenderloin.

She said her office is already working to hold lawbreakers accountable, even going over plea deals that are already in the works to see if they are appropriate.