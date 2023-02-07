Video shows aftermath of Tesla smashing into San Ramon home

A Tesla driver in San Ramon crashed into his own as he was pulling into the garage.

Laxmana Marpu was moving his Tesla Model Y into the garage of his home on Poinsetta Drive Monday night when the vehicle accelerated on its own, he claims. He said he couldn't get the vehicle to stop.

"I tried to press the brake, but it was so quick," Marpu recalled.

Marpu said the Model Y ran through the garage wall and into the kitchen and caused significant damage, including to gas and electric lines.

"My kitchen is damaged, a lot of damage to the home," he said.

Fortunately, no one was in the kitchen at the time of the crash and no one was hurt.

San Ramon police said they are looking into the cause of the crash.

Marpu said he is in touch with Tesla to figure out why the car wouldn't stop.