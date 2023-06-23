Video shows altercation that led up to deadly shooting of a delivery worker in Oakland's Koreatown

New revelations have emerged regarding the deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night in front of an apartment building in Oakland's Koreatown.

KTVU has obtained surveillance footage of the incident, shedding light on the sequence of events. The neighborhood is left shaken by the tragic incident, which reportedly began as a verbal altercation between two men about a dog.

The surveillance video shows a woman and a man walking past a flower-delivery worker at the front door of the Telegraph Arts apartment building.

As the man glances back, his two accompanying dogs run by. It appears that an exchange of words occurs between the man and the delivery person.

The situation escalates when the man raises his hand, swiping at the delivery person's face. In response, the delivery person throws the flowers at the man.

In a shocking turn of events, the man pulls out a firearm and shoots the delivery person before fleeing the scene. The woman swiftly picks up one of the dogs and chases after the shooter.

"It's really scary. My heart breaks for the person who got killed," said Dasom Nah, a resident in the area.

According to residents, the victim was making a flower delivery to the apartment building on 26th Street near Telegraph Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

They claim that the shooter, a familiar face in the neighborhood who often walks his French bulldog, had been residing there for several months.

Witnesses said that the delivery person complimented the man's dog, leading to an angry response and a heated exchange, ultimately culminating in the tragic shooting.

According to a witness, the delivery man said "nice dog" and the man responded angrily, which led to a heated exchange and then the shooting.

"It's tragic. It's devastating," said Shari Godinez, executive director of KONO, a nonprofit that works to revitalize Koreatown and the Northgate area.

KONO is responsible for organizing Oakland's monthly First Friday events along Telegraph Avenue and has installed a network of 60 surveillance cameras, including the one capturing this shooting.

"We've been able to provide video footage for [the Oakland police] for at least 10 criminal incidents. Two of them were shootings. This will be the second shooting that we've been able to provide cameras for," Godinez said, adding that the camera project is funded by the neighborhood's property owners.

"It's not 100 percent guaranteed he'll be apprehended, but it sure does help," Godinez said.

KONO has plans for an additional 60 surveillance cameras to be installed over the next six months.

The identity of the delivery person who was fatally shot has not been released by the police.