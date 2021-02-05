Video shows woman attacked in San Francisco and robbed of French bulldog

Surveillance video released Friday shows three men attacking a woman in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood before robbing her of her French bulldog.

The three alleged attackers jumped into a Toyota Prius driven by a fourth person after the robbery, which happened about 5:45 p.m. Jan. 5 at Vallejo and Hyde streets.

The victim, Sarah Vorhaus, told KTVU she was walking Chloe, her bulldog and another dog when she was confronted by several men. She was punched several times in the face. At least one of the men was armed with a gun, authorities said.

Vorhaus said she is offering an $8,000 reward for the safe return of Chloe, no questions asked.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.