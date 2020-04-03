Virtual celebration for Golden Gate Park's 150th anniversary in light of COVID-19 pandemic

article

San Francisco is not letting the coronavirus pandemic dampen its plans to celebrate the Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary on April 4th.

The city, however, did have to make some changes. Instead of a parkwide celebration, they're' bringing the Golden Gate Park to people virtually.

That way everyone can still bask in the park's beauty, but just from home.

On Saturday, San Francisco is launching Virtual Golden Gate Park 150 at GoldenGatePark150.com where people can find some of the best memories from Golden Gate Park’s amazing history.

The content is free for virtual visitors to enjoy and experience some of what everyone loves about "Everybody's Park," especially during these difficult times.