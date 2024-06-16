Visitors to Marin County Fair can leave the car at home

Free buses, late trains and even bicycle valet service will be on a menu of transportation options to persuade Marin County Fair visitors to leave their cars at home this year.

The fair runs July 3 through July 7 in San Rafael and is famous for monumental traffic jams, particularly after the nightly firework shows.

Marin Transit will offer free rides and additional hours. The SMART train, which can carry guests directly to the fairgrounds, will provide late-night service after the fireworks. And the Marin County Bicycle Coalition will offer free bike valet service until 11 p.m.

The other option is to pay $20 for vehicle and motorcycle parking in all county lots. The parking operation is cashless, so users will need to bring a credit or debit card.

For more fair information, check www.marinfair.org.