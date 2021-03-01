VTA launches interactive map to help residents get to vaccination sites

article

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has created an interactive map to help residents navigate routes to get to vaccination sites.

VTA officials said the new map is an effort to get as many people as possible to vaccination sites in Santa Clara County.

The map allows users to click on a vaccination location. Once they do, they will be taken to the Google Maps transit option to find the most efficient route to the destination. Transit trips on VTA buses and light-rail vehicles are currently free.

There are at least 20 different vaccination locations in Santa Clara County and most of those locations are in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, VTA officials said.

The link for the VTA map can be accessed at https://www.vta.org/blog/vta-offers-free-rides-covid-vaccination-sites.

VTA customer service can also help residents navigate transit routes to vaccination sites. Those who need help can email customer.service@vta.org or call (408) 321-2300. While VTA will assist with transportation routes, residents should visit sccFreeVax.org or call 211 to book appointments or learn more about vaccinations in Santa Clara County.

