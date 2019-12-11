VTA light rail running bus bridge in downtown San Jose

The green and blue lines of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's light rail system are running a bus bridge between two stations in downtown San Jose early Wednesday morning.

According to VTA spokeswoman Stacey Henler Ross, an issue with an overhead wire at First and Devine streets is forcing passengers to ride a bus bridge between the Convention Center and Civic Center stations as of 6:45 a.m.

Henler Ross said the mechanical issue should be fixed within a few hours, but an exact time of restoration wasn't immediately available. The cause of the mechanical issue wasn't immediately known.