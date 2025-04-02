VTA light-rail service expected to be fully restored by Thursday morning

article

Officials with Silicon Valley Transportation Authority say light rail service will be fully restored by Thursday morning after a judge's ruling ended a worker strike last week.

What we know:

VTA's Green Line, which runs from Old Ironsides in Santa Clara to Winchester in Campbell, will be the last light rail line to see full restoration following a partial roll-out of service, officials said.

Trains will run at their normal schedules.

The 17-day union strike stemmed from a contract dispute between VTA and the workers' union.

VTA argued the union violated their contract by striking, which factored in to the judge's decision to order employees back to work.

When the strike ended, VTA said there would be an interim period where workers would have to inspect lines to make sure they were safe to operate on. VTA thanked riders for their patience on Wednesday night in a social media post that said the rail system is safe and able to run smoothly.