Man dies days after brutal attack at San Jose VTA station
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man who was brutally attacked at a Valley Transportation Authority station in San Jose has died from his injuries, authorities said.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the 42-year-old victim in the Sept. 29 attack died Wednesday night at the Gish Station — nine days after the beating that left him with critical head trauma.
Deputies responding to the scene found the man unconscious and severely injured.
Featured
"We regret to report that the victim in the VTA platform assault has died from his injuries. The case is now being investigated as a homicide," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Suspect in custody
What we know:
The alleged assailant, 23-year-old Brandon Fryshaw, was arrested in connection with the attack. The case has been referred to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.
Linked to separate assault
Dig deeper:
Authorities also suspect Fryshaw is responsible for a separate assault involving another victim at the Saint James VTA Light Rail Station in San Jose.
The Source: Information for this report was sourced from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office along with previous KTVU report