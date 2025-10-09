Expand / Collapse search

Man dies days after brutal attack at San Jose VTA station

Published  October 9, 2025 1:17pm PDT
The Brief

    • A 42-year-old man attacked Sept. 29 at San Jose’s Gish VTA Station has died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation.
    • Deputies found the victim unconscious with severe head trauma; he died nine days later, authorities said.
    • Suspect Brandon Fryshaw, 23, has been arrested and is also linked to another assault at the Saint James VTA Station.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man who was brutally attacked at a Valley Transportation Authority station in San Jose has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the 42-year-old victim in the Sept. 29 attack died Wednesday night at the Gish Station — nine days after the beating that left him with critical head trauma.

Deputies responding to the scene found the man unconscious and severely injured.

"We regret to report that the victim in the VTA platform assault has died from his injuries. The case is now being investigated as a homicide," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Suspect in custody

What we know:

The alleged assailant, 23-year-old Brandon Fryshaw, was arrested in connection with the attack. The case has been referred to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

Linked to separate assault

Dig deeper:

Authorities also suspect Fryshaw is responsible for a separate assault involving another victim at the Saint James VTA Light Rail Station in San Jose.

The Source: Information for this report was sourced from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office along with previous KTVU report

