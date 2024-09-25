The VTA bus driver accused of killing a coworker in San Jose hid behind his public defender during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

The defendant, 33-year-old Duc Minh Bui did not enter a plea in the minutes-long arraignment.

"The charge is murder with a firearm enhancement. And there are several aggravating factors that are alleged," said Michael Gilman, a Santa Clara County deputy district attorney.

Prosecutors said Bui went to the Chaboya bus yard on South 7th on Sunday to pay thousands of dollars in gambling debt owed Regulus Teotico, a fellow driver. Prosecutors said Bui arrived armed with a gun.

"He did have three firearms that were registered to him. So that is correct," said Gilman, adding investigators are "looking into" if the weapon used in the crime was legally registered.

According to court documents, a witness heard the two men outside their cars talking. Then there were three shots.

Detectives said Bui shot Teotico three times, then sped from the VTA yard in a white Nissan Versa.

"One would think, if you’re coming armed, you’re going to be using that gun. And that would cut in the favor of first-degree murder, that it was premeditated," said KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza. "Did an argument happen and was it so volatile that the defendant thought he had to defend himself? Then that would then move down into the manslaughter range."

Cardoza said surveillance video recovered at the crime scene could shape the outcome of this case.

"The world has changed. And that video will speak volumes," Cardoza said.

Investigators said the footage shows Bui pulling a gun out of a bag and shooting Teotico. Deputies recovered three .40 shells at the scene.

"There’s no allegation in this complaint that the murder was committed in a premeditated fashion. So we’re looking into that, of course. And as the evidence comes out we will potentially adjust the charges as needed," said Gilman.

Bui is charged with murder and an enhancement for using a firearm. If convicted on the current charges, he could serve 50 years to life.

He is due back in court on December 10.

