A Valley Transportation Authority employee was shot to death by a coworker over an unpaid gambling debt at a San Jose bus yard, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Chaboya Bus Yard. The victim, Regulus "Reggie" Teotico, and the gunman, Duc Minh Bui, 33, were both VTA bus operators.

Teotico, who had worked for the transit agency for 10 years, and Bui engaged in the same activities outside of work, according to Captain Sugey Jaimez.

"We believe the motive had to do with money owed between the two from their betting activities which had nothing to do with their employment," Jaimez said.

Teotico was found with multiple gunshot wounds near his vehicle in the bus yard's employee parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bui was arrested at his home on Sunday. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Teotico is survived by two teenage children. He was remembered as hardworking and well-liked.

This is not the first incident of workplace violence at VTA. In 2021, a disgruntled worker killed nine colleagues at a San Jose light rail yard.