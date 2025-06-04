VTA union members approve 4-year contract

Union members on Tuesday night approved a labor contract with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

Union members voted 689 to 298 for the four-year deal that raises the wages of bus operators and mechanics by 14.5 percent over the course of the contract.

Employees also receive enhanced dental benefits, an apparel voucher for uniforms, and improved workplace conditions.

The VTA oard of directors is expected to vote and approve this deal, possibly on Thursday.

The new contract would then go into effect on Monday.