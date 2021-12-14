Waitress gets fond farewell after 42 years serving at waffle house

At Ole's Waffle Shop in Alameda, long-time server Dolores Jeanpierre says she always wanted her customers to feel special.

On Tuesday, many of those customers did the same for her.

After 42 years, Jeanpierre is putting down the coffee pot and heading into retirement.

"I cried last night. And I cried this morning already," she said.

It is not often a server at a coffee shop that has such a heartfelt sendoff.

"They know I always spoiled them. I just stayed on top of things. I just treated them the way I'd want to be treated," Jeanpierre says.

In other words, she treated them as friends or family.

News of her pending departure drew hundreds of comments on social media.

"She always came over. She'd come to talk to me. Ask how I was doing. Very friendly," said customer Steven Rundle.

"We always had this running joke where I called her wild thing," said Rich.

Jeanpierre began at Ole's in 1978 at the age of 26. She moved to the Bay Area from Louisiana,

She also had a parallel career owning her own bail bonds business.

Her heart was here though. She says she did okay on tips. Well, better than okay.

Her now-former co-worker calls Jeanpierre her closest friend with a special talent.

"She knows every customer's name. I don't care how long they've been gone from Ole's. They walk in the door and she knows everyone's name. That's like wow," said server Jessie Hill.

Jeanpierre has possibly poured enough coffee to fill a reservoir or two. Now she says she plans to relax, spend time with her family, And the family she forged at Ole's.

"Miss it. I'm a people person. I miss it."