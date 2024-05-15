Walmart laying off hundreds of employees, relocating many remote workers

article

Walmart on Tuesday announced hundreds of layoffs at the retail giant’s campus offices, as well as relocations for many remote employees.

In a Walmart staff memo, the company said it will require most remote workers and personnel in its Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto offices to relocate to its primary offices in Bentonville, Arkansas; Hoboken, New Jersey; and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Walmart said in its staff memo, provided to The Associated Press, that the relocations will serve the goal of "bringing more of us together more often."

The memo likewise noted that being together in person "makes us better and helps us to collaborate, innovate and move even faster."

It was unclear how many people were affected by the layoffs.

A reason for the layoffs was also not given, beyond stating in the memo that "some parts of our business have made changes" that will result in job losses.

A Walmart spokesperson did not immediately reply to questions regarding the reason for the layoffs and why Walmart is working to consolidate other office jobs in Arkansas, New Jersey and California.

However, the company is currently building a new, 350-acre campus in Bentonville, which will include 12 office buildings, as well as amenities like a fitness facility, childcare, and a hotel, as well as ample parking.

Walmart is the nation’s largest retailer and private employer with roughly 2.1 million employees around the world — including nearly 1.6 million in the U.S., according to its website .

Last month, Walmart announced the closure of its 51 health centers and virtual care service after struggling to find success with the offerings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.