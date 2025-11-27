Walnut Creek burglaries at 2 shopping centers

A string of overnight burglaries in Walnut Creek has hit several longtime neighborhood businesses, prompting owners to plead for community support as police investigate.

Police said nine businesses at two shopping centers – Countrywood and San Miguel shopping centers – were hit over the last few days.

Allstar Donuts was among the shops targeted. The owner said thieves stole the cash register containing about $150 and shattered windows that will cost more than $1,000 to replace.

"All of us businesses here, we communicate. We are a team. Come out, support us," said Dena Maldonado, manager of Countrywood Florist, another business impacted by the crime spree.

C.K., the owner of Allstar Donuts, said he has run the shop for two decades. "It’s a long time. I like it. I do not get sick of it. It’s the customers. They are very nice people in Walnut Creek," he said.

Both the donut shop and florist — fixtures in the neighborhood for decades — have since reopened.

Police say another burglary occurred earlier at the San Miguel Shopping Center, shortly before the break-ins at Countrywood.

Investigators believe the same group then went on to break into a Mexican restaurant, a swim shop and another flower shop.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the series of burglaries.

Earlier in November, at least five businesses along Bonanza and Locust streets were also hit in a string of vandalism and burglaries.