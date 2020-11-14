Walnut Creek police investigating shooting that wounded one
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Police in Walnut Creek are asking the public on Saturday morning to avoid the area of North Main Street between Parkside Drive and San Luis Road.
Officers are conducting a shooting investigation after a report of a victim with a gunshot wound came in shortly after 9:30 a.m.
The area is near Interstate Highway 680, according to an alert send shortly after 11 a.m.
No other details were released on the condition of the victim.