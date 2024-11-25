Ward brothers of Antioch still around the game of football after retiring

Antioch's Terron and T.J. Ward are brothers who were known to let their shoulder pads do the talking for them on the football field.

Both of the Wards played in the National Football League for more than a decade combined.

They're both Super Bowl alums.

T.J. made a pivitol play on defense when he recovered a fumble that led the Denver Broncos to win Super Bowl 50. Terron was a part of the Super Bowl the following year but fell short to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

T.J. and Terron are five years apart, and they have a tattoo on their bodies that tell they world they are the "Ward Boys."

The Ward boys are both retired but are still around the game of football.

"Working on my agency, it's called players above sports, and then more recently, my podcast, called house call" said T.J. "I got into high school football coaching. I'm back at De La Salle high school," said Terron.

The two are giving wisdom to the masses and kids. T.J. was a part of one of the best secondaries, "No Fly Zone". His role was to be the enforcer.

A topic that's been discussed is offensive players aren't too receptive to being hit low because it could destroy their knees.

A hard hitter like T.J. disagrees.

"It sounds good ‘yeah hit me up high’ but when you start feeling, remembering things and having temper problems, and different issues that come with those concussions, then it leans towards the rules.

So, what's next?

"Always have that plan of what you're going to do next and start working on that at the end of your career," Terron said. "That was hard for me because I didn't have an exit strategy. The time I was caught off guard and this is going to sound fun, but it was when I went to a public gym."

The Ward boys will have special events in the near future. For more information, click here.