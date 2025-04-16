The Brief Warriors Coach Kerr wore a Harvard basketball t-shirt on Tuesday. Kerr said he wore the shirt to support Harvard for standing up to the "bully", alluding to the Trump administration's demands of the university. Kerr said he believes in academic freedom.



On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors won their play-in game defeating the Grizzlies, which means they'll be returning to the playoffs. In the post-game conference, KTVU noticed Coach Steve Kerr making a political statement with his choice of wardrobe.

What they're saying:

At the Chase Center, KTVU sports reporter Bailey O'Carroll asked Kerr about his sartorial statement – a Harvard basketball t-shirt. She wondered if his shirt had anything to do with what is going on politically. Kerr responded with a playful and snarky tone, "Is something going on?" to which chuckles could be heard in the room.

"Tommy Amaker is a friend of mine," said Kerr. He said the Harvard basketball coach gave him the shirt last fall.

Kerr did not mince words. "It felt like a great day to wear it. I believe in academic freedom. I think it's crucial for all of our institutions to be able to handle their own business the way they want to and they should not be shaken down and told what to teach, what to say by our government. That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard, but it's kinda par for the course," Kerr said.

Driving his point home, he said, "Yes this is me supporting Harvard. Way to go. Way to stand up to the bully."

Kerr, not one to shy from political commentary, has previously spoken out against mass shootings and has called for gun control.

The backstory:

On Monday, the Trump administration said it was freezing $2.2 billion in grants and contracts to Harvard University. That same day, the institution said it would not comply with the Trump administration's demands to limit activism on campus.

Last week, the Trump administration called for broad reforms at Harvard having to do with "merit-based" admissions, hiring policies and an audit of both faculty and the student body on their views on diversity. They also asked for a ban on face masks on campus, which appeared target pro-Palestinian protesters.

The administration also targeted student groups they claim promote criminal activity, illegal violence and harassment.

Harvard stood its ground, arguing the demands violated the university's First Amendment rights and were an example of government overreach.

More Bay Area support for Harvard

This week, Stanford University stood in solidarity with Harvard after they announced they would not be abandoning their DEI initiatives. However, Stanford has not said how it plans to respond to DEI demands from the Trump administration.

Students at the Bay Area campus said there is fear that money will be taken away if the university follows in Harvard's footsteps.

The Source Coach Steve Kerr's post-game comments, previous KTVU reporting, contributions from the Associated Press