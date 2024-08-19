Warriors coach Steve Kerr to speak at 2024 DNC in Chicago

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr is scheduled to speak at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday.

The DNC 2024 schedule has Kerr, listed as Team USA's Men's Basketball coach and the Golden State Warriors coach, slated to give remarks in the 8 p.m. hour. That will be in the 5 p.m. hour PST.

Kerr has spoken out on political topics in the past, including the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School. He has called for gun control.

There are no further details on what the topic of Kerr's remarks may be. He'll be joining the likes of Hillary Rodham Clinton, First-Lady Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden on Monday's lineup.

The Democratic Party is set to vote tonight on their party platform and is expected to coalesce around a singular vision with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket after President Biden stepped aside and endorsed Harris for president.

The DNC begins on Monday and goes through Thursday.

