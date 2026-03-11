Warriors’ Moses Moody launches AI 'Digital Mind' to connect with youth

The Brief Moody’s AI "digital mind" turns his experiences, mindset, and values into a resource for young people who can’t meet him in person. Delphi’s goal is to give people access to top minds in the world, letting them ask questions and learn from experts.



Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody is known for his game on the court. Now, there’s an AI version of him off it.

The system, created in partnership with San Francisco-based Delphi, allows Moody to share his experiences, values, and approach to basketball with young athletes or fans anytime.

"There's definitely mentorship possibilities, but even to be a friend," said Moody. "I would rather the relationship feel more like a conversation than me telling you what to do."

Moody served as a blueprint for an AI version of himself, what San Francisco-based startup Delphi calls a "digital mind."

The system was built using hours of interviews, podcasts, and conversations with Moses, training the AI on his experiences, values, and reasoning.

The result: a version of Moses that young people can talk to anytime.

Moses says the goal is primarily to reach youth through his Motivate One Foundation in his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas.

He officially launched it Wednesday, and said he is impressed with how accurately the technology captures how he actually thinks and talks.

"That part's crazy, even the stutters that you might make in a conversation," he said. "It's the cadence. It's really, really accurate."

Extending Moses Moody’s reach

Delphi CEO and Co-Founder Dara Ladjevardian said the digital mind isn’t meant to replace Moody, just extend his reach.

"We're very much interested in, one, helping a younger generation of people who don't have access to the best people in the world, and seeing how those people were able to achieve the success they were able to achieve, and kind of unlocking in their mind," he said. "But also, this is a player on the Warriors. And this is also a tool that allows fans of the game, people to ask, ‘hey, how did it go in that game’ and have that, async interview access, because he's only one person and you can only be in one place at one time."

The digital mind is free to use and includes safeguards for sensitive topics such as mental health or politics.

Moody can update his digital mind anytime and the system even notifies him if someone asks a question it doesn’t know the answer to yet.

Delphi also plans to expand the platform to include other experts.

A video version of Moody’s digital mind isn’t available yet. The company says the technology isn’t quite there, but they expect it could be months, not years away.

