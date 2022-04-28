Warriors move on to Round 2 in playoffs: Fans are ecstatic

Warriors fans left Chase Center Wednesday night with big smiles and plans to watch Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.

There was a lot of excitement as the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 to move onto the Western Conference semi-finals.

"Yeah, I was really excited. I was screaming a lot. I almost lost my voice," said Luis Osorio of San Francisco.

"I thought we were going to lose at first. We were 10 down but Steph clutched," said Jocelyn Thai of Berkeley.

The experience at Chase was a feast for the senses.

The theme for this post-season is "Gold-blooded," complete with banners for Dub Nation to display.

Fans were loud and proud in their gear.

"Just trying to make a statement: gold-blooded, gold chain. Why not? " said Mark Estrada of Emeryville.

"I love this team so much, ever since I was a little girl. Steph's my favorite," said Lisa Dreo of Concord.

"It's a Poole party. Let's go Dubs. Woo!," chanted two fans holding signs paying homage to Warriors player Jordan Poole" while wearing the Warriors signature colors of blue and gold.

Chase Center added lights to enhance the electricity of the playoffs.

"It's like watching a great Muhammad Ali fight. All the focus is on one moment," said one Warriors fan who calls himself "Standing Room Hugh." He said he attends playoff games standing instead of sitting in the stands.

Game 5 attracted fans from all over the Bay Area and beyond.

One couple on vacation from France said they bought a pair of tickets for $800 for the nosebleed section.

Husband and wife embraced all things Warriors.

When asked by she had her face painted to blue and gold, Jessica Besson replied "I like this, very nice" and that she enjoys playing basketball herself.

Fans have high expectations for the 6 time NBA champions.

"As long as Steph is healthy, at least 25 a game. Jordan Poole is key," said Francis Camaquin of San Francisco.

"I think we can do it. I am not worried," said Dreo.

"My one-day dream is to take this hat and put it on Draymond Green's head in the championship parade," said "Standing Room Hugh."

Despite a close game, fans left Chase Wednesday night with a lot of confidence in the Warriors.

They say bring on Round 2.