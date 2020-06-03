Warriors Steph Curry, Klay Thompson join Juan Toscano-Anderson's unity march in Oakland

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson joined their fellow Warriors teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson for a unity march in Oakland to honor George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on Wednesday.

Curry, who was accompanied by his wife Ayesha, walked around Lake Merritt chanting the names of Floyd and Taylor, who were both killed by law enforcement officers.

Toscano-Anderson organized the 'Walking in Unity' event following the recent death of Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held him down with his knee pinned on his neck as he pleaded that he could not breathe.