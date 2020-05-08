WATCH: California governor to showcase reopened small business

As the state moves into Stage 2 of modifying the stay at home order, Governor Gavin Newsom will meet on Friday with a small business owner in Sacramento to discuss how businesses are adapting to reopen while continuing to preserve public health.

On Thursday, Newsom released guidance to help drive reopening – with modifications – for some sectors including retail, manufacturing and logistics.

Retailers should increase pickup and delivery service options and encourage physical distancing during pickup – like loading items directly into a customer’s trunk or leaving items at their door.

Retailers should install hands-free devices, if possible, including motion sensor lights, contactless payment systems, automatic soap and paper towel dispensers, and timecard systems.

Manufacturing companies should close breakrooms, use barriers, or increase distance between tables/chairs to separate workers and discourage congregating during breaks. Where possible, create outdoor break areas with shade covers and seating that ensures physical distancing.

Warehouses should minimize transaction time between warehouse employees and transportation personnel. Perform gate check-ins and paperwork digitally if feasible.

Warehouse workers should clean delivery vehicles and equipment before and after delivery, carry additional sanitation materials during deliveries, and use clean personal protective equipment for each delivery stop.

