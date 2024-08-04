Watch: Smash-and-grab at Kay Jewelers at San Francisco mall

The Kay Jewelers at the San Francisco Stonestown Mall were the latest victims in a smash-and-grab that victimized their store.

Saturday evening around 6:45 p.m., thieves made off with merchandise behind glass displays, police said.

Video shows at least three thieves smashing the glass display with hammers while onlookers recorded the scene. They wore gloves, masks, and hoodies.

Witnesses told police that multiple suspects, only described as male, fled the scene in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue with jewelry before officers arrived.

Police did not share the dollar amount the jeweler lost in goods and no arrests have been made.

KTVU could not reach the San Francisco Kay Jewelers location despite multiple attempts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444. Anonymous reporting is available.