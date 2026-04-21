Water main break near Treasure Island blocks Bay Bridge lanes

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The Brief A water main break on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island temporarily closed the fourth and fifth lanes of the bridge on Tuesday afternoon as authorities responded to repair the line. It was not immediately known when the break would be fixed.



A water main break on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island caused traffic headaches on Tuesday afternoon as authorities responded to repair the line.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol announced on X just before 1:45 p.m. that the water main had broken on the eastbound side of the bridge, inside the Treasure Island tunnel.

Crews from Caltrans and the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene to fix the break, temporarily closing the fourth and fifth lanes of the eastbound side of the bridge.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known when the break would be fixed.

This is a developing news story. We will update with the latest details as we learn them.