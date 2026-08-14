Waymo receives approval to expand services across the Bay Area, California

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The Brief Autonomous taxi company Waymo on Friday received approval to expand its areas of operation across California. The California Public Utilities Commission approved an application to expand services into the East Bay, Sacramento and San Diego, as well as the greater Los Angeles Area.



Residents across the state should expect to start seeing driverless cars in their cities, as autonomous taxi company Waymo on Friday received approval to expand its service across California.

The California Public Utilities Commission has given the company permission to operate in Sacramento and San Diego, as well as expand its services in Los Angeles.

"Big news for the Golden State — we have received the CPUC’s approval to expand our autonomous ride-hailing service across the SF Bay Area and LA, and bring our services to Sacramento and San Diego," the company announced in a post on X on Friday. "Expansion will be gradual and guided by our safety framework. We look forward to bringing the same mobility and safety benefits millions of Californians already enjoy to more communities, keeping local officials and residents informed every step of the way."

The backstory:

The company had previously applied to the DMV for permission to expand its operations in the same regions. With the CPUC’s approval, the company can begin deploying its driverless cars into new communities.

Big picture view:

Waymo now has approval to operate in 18 counties: