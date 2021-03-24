'We want to change things': SF takes new steps to protect Asian residents from hate crimes

Dismantling racism and promoting racial healing takes meaningful action and a fraction of that is at a community level.

Anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S. have surged 145% in 2020, but overall hate crimes are down by 6%, according to data from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at the California State University of San Bernardino.

In San Francisco, where several high-profile attacks against Asian Americans have occurred, hate crimes against that community are up 50% in the last year. But overall hate crime is down by 19%, data shows.

Hate and harassment towards the Asian community has long existed, but data underscores what many community leaders have echoed, that there has been a rise in violence against them since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When this virus first was talked about, more than any other community, this community [Asian community] was discriminated against," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "Our leadership in the federal government tried to divide us with a number of comments made pertaining to the virus. The businesses in Chinatown suffered and we still have not recovered. In fact, in some ways, it feels that things have gotten worse."

Breed said racist behavior has no place in the city and change must happen now.

In efforts to advance public safety in San Francisco and provide support to members of the Asian and Pacific Islander community, the city is creating community safety teams that will serve as a proactive presence providing outreach, support, and engagement.

The community safety teams will begin working in five neighborhoods: Leland Avenue in Visitacion Valley, Grant and Stockton Streets in Chinatown, Clement Street in the Richmond, San Bruno Avenue in the Portola, Larkin, Eddy, Turk, Ellis, Golden Gate Streets in the Tenderloin.

San Francisco is also extending its senior escort program, which pairs seniors up with someone to accompany them to medical appointments or to run errands such as the bank or grocery store.

This program is currently focused in Chinatown.