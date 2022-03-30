Well-loved Japantown mochi company Benkyodo closing after 115 years

The oldest business in San Francisco's Japantown will shut down for good on Thursday after 115 years in business.

The day before the beloved mochi shop Benkyodo closed for good, people lined up before sunrise to get one last sweet treat.

The Okamura brothers who run the company said they are ready to retire.

The shop was started by their grandfather and is well known for its sweet Japanese rice ball treats, Mochi and Manju, that come in a variety of flavors.

For many patrons, the closing is bittersweet. One one hand they are happy the brothers will now have time to relax, but customers will certainly miss their authentic mochi.

"When you compare freshly made mochi to storebought ones there's a lot of preservatives that are built into that. But this here is crafted with love," said one customer Cheerio.

Advertisement

The Okamura brothers thanked patrons and said they are touched by all the people who have supported them through the years.