'We're not done yet:' Thunderstorms rumble through in Bay Area

The storms aren't over just yet.

In the last three days, areas such as the Santa Cruz Mountains have seen 7 inches of rain.

In fact, KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the Bay Area has seen six months' worth of rain – 12.9 inches – in just two weeks.

And weary residents should expect more wet weather on Tuesday. San Francisco, Daly and South San Francisco residents and workers were warned that flash floods might occur. The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"There are multiple systems coming through today," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said. "There will be brief breaks and then fast [storm] cycles. We're not done yet."

That included thunderstorms, hail and funnel clouds.

MORE: Highway 84 from Fremont to Sunol closed indefinitely as storm cleanup continues

Tuesday's system will be more severe, Paulson said, and Wednesday will see a "more general rain."

There will be a little break on Thursday.

The Bay Area is still under a flood watch and a high wind advisory. Some cities might see up to two more inches of rain on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, 92,000 PG&E customers were without power; about half of those people live in Santa Clara County and Los Gatos.

The relentless storms since after Christmas has caused flooding, property damage and mudslides throughput the region in the North Bay, the Peninsula, the South Bay, the East Bay San Francisco and Santa Cruz County.

The skies might dry out by Jan. 20 or 21.