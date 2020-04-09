West Contra Costa Unified offering dinner meals to students during COVID-19 closure

article

Students in the West Contra Costa Unified School District counting on the daily student meal program being provided during the novel coronavirus pandemic closure will now get supper, too, according to district officials.

The school district, which has been offering students 18 years of age and under meals since the closure began in mid-March, said the daily packet that can be picked up at various schools will include a supper meal.

Per district officials, a federal waiver allows the distribution of the dinner meal. Supper was initially offered on Tuesday.

"These are unprecedented times we are living in right now and any support we can provide the families we serve is a huge benefit," WCCUSD Superintendent Matthew Duffy said in a statement.

District officials said more than 270,000 meals have been distributed since the closures began, with a peak of 22,000 meals served on Friday.

Meals are distributed Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To find out where meals can be picked up, visit www.wccusd.net/districtclosure.