Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 12:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
9
River Flood Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM PST until SUN 8:00 PM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

By Associated Press
Published 
Lottery
Associated Press
article

A cashier prints out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills, California, July 28, 2022. (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

A lottery drawing set for Friday night is up for grabs is a $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

SEE ALSO: Did you win? Here are the numbers for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing


 