When do Election Day 2024 polls close in California?

Millions of Americans will have already voted by the time the polls close on Election Day, but tens of millions more plan to cast their ballots in person.

Polling hours vary state by state and sometimes county by county.

Some states even fall into two different time zones.

The first polls to close are on the East Coast are in eastern counties of Indiana and Kentucky, at 6 p.m. EST. Other states, including Georgia and Florida following closely, closing at 7 p.m. EST.

As for California, the polls close at 8 p.m. PST (11 p.m. EST).

Even though the polls close on Tuesday, political observers say that the results for certain elections might not be known for days or weeks.

Dec. 5 is the deadline for county elections officials to certify election results.

Here is what time they close in the rest of the country.